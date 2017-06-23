Amendment backers seek big changes to legislative elections

Supporters of a proposed South Dakota constitutional amendment that would create a nonpartisan primary election for legislative candidates and put control over redrawing lawmakers' political districts in the hands of an independent commission are aiming to put the plan on the ballot next year.
Backers hope to start gathering signatures in August to put the proposed amendment to a vote in 2018, supporter Drey Samuelson said Friday. It would establish nonpartisan primaries for legislative hopefuls, remove their party labels from the ballot and create an independent commission to redraw state legislators' districts.
The proposal shares similarities with two constitutional amendments that voters rejected in 2016. But Samuelson sees an opportunity next year, saying the Republican-controlled state Legislature is unpopular among voters.
"I'm confident that they're ready for a change, and I believe that the table is set for us to make some substantial and beneficial changes in the political dynamic in South Dakota," said Samuelson, who served as chief of staff to former Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson.
Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman didn't immediately return a telephone message requesting comment. Amendment supporters would have to submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 for the amendment to appear on the 2018 ballot.
It would establish a nonpartisan legislative primary in which the top vote-getters would advance to the general election without displaying their party designations on either ballot, he said.
"A Legislature that was functioning well would pay much less attention to party and much more attention to solving people's problems," Samuelson said.
The amendment also calls for switching control of the legislative redistricting process from legislators to an independent commission of nine people, with no more than three from any one political party. Redistricting is the process of redrawing electoral district boundaries every 10 years to account for population changes.
Samuelson said the amendment would create more competitive legislative elections, make the Legislature function better and open up primary elections to more voters. In South Dakota, the Democratic primary is open to independents, while the Republican primary is closed.
Backers of a broader constitutional amendment that would move South Dakota to a top-two primary system for many political offices including governor are also trying to put that proposal before voters in 2018.
