Long after riots, Milwaukee neighborhood sees little change

This June 22, 2017 photo, shows what remains of a BP gas station that was burned during riots in Milwaukee last year after a police officer fatally shot a 23-year-old black man on Aug. 13 2016. The scars of the violence that erupted in the Milwaukee neighborhood after the officer killed Sylville Smith remain nearly a year later, reminders of how little things have changed. Businesses that protesters torched are still closed and Sherman Park residents are skeptical that government-led efforts to revitalize their neighborhood are accomplishing anything. Ivan Moreno AP Photo