Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio to face day of reckoning in court

FILE-In this Wednesday, July 28, 2010 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks in Phoenix about U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton's ruling that blocked the most controversial sections of Arizona's new immigration law from taking effect. The former longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix will go to court Monday, June 26, 2017, to defend his reputation at a trial in which he's charged with purposefully disobeying a judge's order. Arpaio is charged with criminal contempt-of-court for prolonging his immigration patrols 17 months after a judge ordered them stopped. Matt York, File AP Photo