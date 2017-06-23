Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges

This booking photo provided by the Parker County Sheriff's Office shows Roy Oliver. The former Texas police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black teenager has been indicted on two unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. The Dallas County District Attorney's office announced Friday, June 23, 2017, that a grand jury has recommended former Balch Springs police officer Oliver be charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to a traffic accident while he was off-duty. Parker County Sheriff's Office via AP)