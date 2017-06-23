This booking photo provided by the Parker County Sheriff's Office shows Roy Oliver. The former Texas police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black teenager has been indicted on two unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. The Dallas County District Attorney's office announced Friday, June 23, 2017, that a grand jury has recommended former Balch Springs police officer Oliver be charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to a traffic accident while he was off-duty.
June 23, 2017 6:19 PM

Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges

The Associated Press
DALLAS

A former Texas police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black teenager has been indicted on two unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was booked Friday into the Parker County jail, west of Fort Worth, on two counts of aggravated assault related to a traffic accident while he was off-duty. He later posted bail and was released.

Dallas police say Oliver drew his sidearm and pointed it at the ground after he was rear-ended in April.

The 37-year-old Oliver was fired in May and charged with murder after he shot into a moving car leaving a party, striking and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

A message left with Oliver's attorney was not immediately returned.

