June 23, 2017 8:20 AM

Germany rejects Turkish office's criticism of liberal mosque

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German government is strongly rejecting criticism — from a religious authority overseen by the Turkish government — of a new liberal mosque in Berlin where all Muslims can pray together.

The mosque opened a week ago. On Tuesday, Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs said the project was "aimed at disrupting Islam's basic sources of information, principles of worship and methodology." It added: "We have no doubt that our faithful brothers will act with wisdom and stay away from all kinds of provocations."

On Friday, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer rejected "statements that clearly aim to deny the right of people in Germany to the free exercise of their religion and limit their right to freedom of opinion." He said how and where people worship isn't the state's business.

