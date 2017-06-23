More Politics News

June 23, 2017 7:43 AM

Italian farmers alarmed as dry spell prompts water rationing

The Associated Press
ROME

Italy's farm lobby is warning that agricultural production is plummeting nationwide because of prolonged heat and dry weather — and authorities are now rationing water and declaring a state of emergency in some areas.

Milk levels are down 20 percent because cows are too hot to eat. Prosciutto and parmesan production is similarly at risk because animals in Parma are sweltering and the Po River that irrigates the area is 1.5 meters (5 feet) below normal. Rome's mayor has signed an ordinance regulating water for gardens, pools and car washes.

The farm lobby Coldiretti estimates farm losses of 1 billion euros for the first half of 2017, with June setting records for heat and dryness.

Italy has declared a state of emergency for Parma and Piacenza. Sardinian shepherds protested Friday to demand similar.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos