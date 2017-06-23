German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, smiles as she attends a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. European Union leaders met in Brussels on the final day of their two-day summit to focus on ways to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean and how to uphold free trade while preventing dumping on Europe's markets.
June 23, 2017 7:04 AM

Merkel to gather European G-20 participants next week

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a meeting next week of European participants in the Group of 20 summit to prepare for the meeting of global powers in July.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Friday that the meeting will involve the leaders of Spain, France, Britain, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway as well as the head of the EU's executive Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and European Council head Donald Tusk.

The meeting will take place Thursday at the chancellery in Berlin. Earlier that day, Merkel will give a pre-summit speech to the German parliament.

Merkel will host the leaders of the G-20 in Hamburg on July 7-8.

