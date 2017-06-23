Corruption, economic crisis overshadow Mongolian election

In this July 11, 2016 photo, a marching band performs in front of a giant display of the Mongolian flag during the Naadam Festival in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Mongolians vote for a new president on Monday, June 26, 2017 in a race pitting a horse salesman against a former judo star and a nationalist wanting to preserve the vast landlocked country's mineral wealth. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo