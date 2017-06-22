More Politics News

June 22, 2017 8:19 PM

Court reinstates convicted mobster's 40-year sentence

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A New York federal appeals court has reinstated the full 40-year prison sentence of a convicted mobster credited with providing the FBI information about hidden explosives in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing plot.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that U.S. District Judge Edward Korman overstepped his authority when he reduced Gregory Scarpa Jr.'s sentence for racketeering by 10 years.

A message left with Scarpa's lawyer was not immediately returned.

The Colombo crime family soldier and Terry Nichols were serving time together in 2005 when Scarpa told the FBI there was a secret cache of explosives still available to Nichols' associates.

Nichols is serving a life sentence for planning the bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building with Timothy McVeigh. The bombing killed 168 people. McVeigh was executed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos