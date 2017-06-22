Judge temporarily shuts down strip club after violent crimes

A judge has temporarily shut down an Ohio strip club that authorities say has been the site of shootings, assaults and robberies.
The Franklin County judge issued the temporary order to shut down Rachel's Gentlemen's Club in Columbus on Wednesday pending a court hearing in July.
The Columbus City Attorney's office requested the order after a 35-year-old man was found fatally shot June 1 in a parking lot following a fight after he left the club. Assistant City Attorney Bill Sperlazza says there has been a pattern of violence inside and outside the club.
Authorities say there have been 135 police runs to the club since 2015.
The club is operated by Hetzbach Corporation. A recording at the company's offices said the telephone mailbox was full and couldn't accept messages.
