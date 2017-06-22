Ferguson making progress, Justice Department attorneys say

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2014, file photo, protesters march in the street as lightning flashes in the distance in Ferguson, Mo., following the shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year old, in the St. Louis suburb on Aug. 9. Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice say Ferguson, Missouri, is making progress in the effort to end racial bias in police and court practices, but more transparency is needed. U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Thursday, June 22, 2017, heard an update on a consent agreement reached in 2016. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo