May 31, 2017 6:15 PM

Andino suspended 50 games for positive amphetamine test

Baltimore Orioles infielder Robert Andino has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant.

The suspension was announced Wednesday by the commissioner's office along with 72-game bans for Orioles outfielder Johnny Dixon and Arizona pitcher Bryan Valdez, who both tested positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

Andino, 33, is a veteran of 10 major league seasons, including 2009-12 with Baltimore at the major league level. His game-ending, ninth-inning single on the final day of the 2011 regular season gave the Orioles a 4-3 win over Boston, eliminating the Red Sox from playoff contention.

