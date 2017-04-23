Springfield children's hospital stages voting for new mascot

More Politics News

April 23, 2017 5:15 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Two incumbent kangaroos are among finalists for the mascot for HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital .

WAND-TV reports that C.J. and her pouched baby Joey have been the mascots for 11 years. They survived a primary election in which votes were cast by HSHS system employees, board members and patients.

Now C.J. and Joey will face Dr. Felix and Felicia Fox.

Voters may cast ballots by visiting the hospital's website .

The winning mascot team will be announced May 3. It will appear on signage in the hospital and full-sized live costumed mascots will appear at events.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the children's hospital also introduced a new log that incorporates the Tau (TOW'). It is a letter of the Greek alphabet that is used in other HSHS logos.

