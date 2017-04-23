North Dakota lawmakers resume session, face deadline

North Dakota's Legislature will meet at least a few more days this session as House and Senate negotiators iron out differences in last-minute bills and spending measures.
The Legislature plowed through several bills last week and had hoped to end the session on Saturday. Instead, the lawmakers will reconvene Monday morning.
Monday is Day 74 and is racing to finish its work before the constitutional 80-day limit.
The session opened in January with more than 800 measures.
Lawmakers had hoped to be finished in 70 days to give themselves a cushion if they need to react to any continuing declines in state revenue or federal policy changes.
Comments