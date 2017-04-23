Eastern Illinois University attempts to boost enrollment

Eastern Illinois University has boosted its marketing campaigns, social media outreach and events for admitted students in an attempt to reverse a recent trend of declining enrollment.
The university's figures show that total enrollment has declined from more than 8,500 in the fall of 2015 to fewer than 6,700 this spring. Enrollment numbers usually drop a bit each spring due to December graduations.
Josh Norman, associate vice president for enrollment management, tells the Journal Gazette and Times-Courier (http://bit.ly/2pNRokQ ) that the university is facing statewide economic and political issues that have resulted in Illinois being the second biggest exporter of students among the 50 states.
The university's efforts to be more competitive also include offering new courses to meet student demand.
