April 23, 2017 11:55 AM

Massachusetts lawmakers to lobby against Trump budget cuts

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A group of Massachusetts state senators is traveling to Washington to lobby against some of the budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Sal DiDomenico is leading the group, which plans to be in DC from Tuesday through Thursday.

The Everett Democrat told reporters the lawmakers will sit down with members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation, but also hope to meet with representatives of key federal agencies, including the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Education, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

DiDomenico said the group wants to show how Trump's proposed cuts would hurt real people in Massachusetts.

He said the lawmakers will pay their own way out of their campaign accounts.

Many members of the state's congressional delegation have been particularly harsh critics of Trump.

