April 23, 2017 11:49 AM

New law exempts disabled veterans from hunting, fishing fee

JACKSON, Miss.

More military veterans will soon be able to hunt or fish for free at certain events in Mississippi.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2271 on April 13, and it becomes law July 1.

It says no license will be required for hunting or fishing at events where participation is limited to veterans with disabilities caused by combat. The veterans must have been honorably discharged, and they can live in Mississippi or come from out of state.

Mississippi law already waived the hunting and fishing license requirement for anyone ruled totally disabled by the Veterans Administration. The new law expands the waiver to a larger group of veterans.

The most expensive outdoors license is a $45 sportsman's license, which allows fishing and hunting, including hunting with primitive weapons.

