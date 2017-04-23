Keene passes protection for transgender employees

The city of Keene has approved adding protection against discrimination for transgender city employees, joining 10 other New Hampshire communities that have passed similar measures.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2oVLrkA ) the city council voted unanimously last week to add gender identity and gender expression to its anti-discrimination policy.
Councilwoman Bettina Chadbourne, a co-signer of the resolution request, says it was apparent to the city council that the transgender population was particularly vulnerable. She says the population needs protections against discrimination in housing and jobs and to combat hate crimes.
The New Hampshire House has tabled legislation that would add protections for transgender people against discrimination.
