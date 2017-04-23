More Politics News

April 23, 2017 11:29 AM

Grand Canyon tram project stalls in Navajo council

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A project to build a 1.6-mile tram that would take visitors into the Grand Canyon has been put on hold as the Navajo Nation Council has been unable to secure enough votes to move it forward.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2p9V93r) the project must be taken up by four committees before the council votes on it. Two committees have voted against it, a third voted to table it and the Naabikiyati Committee hadn't yet considered the bill before the spring session ended last week.

The tram project also calls for construction of commercial and retail space, a multimedia complex, a river walk and administrative buildings.

Proponents say it would bring jobs to the cash-strapped reservation, while opponents say it could desecrate the region.

The council could still vote on the bill this summer.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos