Cody city council OKs return of gunfight re-enactments

The Cody City Council has approved the return of gunfight re-enactments on a city street as long as The Cody Gunfighters have a safety manager who is responsible for all weapons and blank ammunition used during performances.
The re-enactments were ended last July after three spectators, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured when an actor used live ammunition instead of blanks in a performance.
The Cody Enterprise reports (bit.ly/2ozqPvY) the Cody City Council on Tuesday approved a return to the re-enactments with new rules meant to protect spectators, including safety manager who is not performing. In the past, the actors were responsible for inspecting their own weapons.
The nightly shows are scheduled for Mondays through Saturdays between June 1 and Sept. 30.
