April 23, 2017 11:24 AM

Police: Officer shoots man yielding knife in Virginia

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Police say an officer in Virginia shot a man yielding a knife who said he strangled his wife.

The Richmond Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex early Sunday after a man told a dispatcher that he strangled his wife and was holding a gun to his head.

Police say officers found the man at the front door of the residence and an officer used a stun gun, which police say "proved ineffective." Police say the man then threatened the officers with a knife and an officer shot the man once.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers found a woman's body in the residence.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

