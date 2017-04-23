More Politics News

April 23, 2017 10:52 AM

Israel-China construction deal reportedly bans settlements

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel and China have signed a deal to bring Chinese construction workers to Israel, but the workers will reportedly be barred from building in West Bank settlements at China's insistence.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Sunday the deal ensures they will work in areas "agreed upon by both sides that take into consideration their safety and well-being."

He would not elaborate but Israeli media reported this as meaning the workers will not be working in territory Israel captured in 1967 that the Palestinians claim for a future state.

The international community mostly views Israeli settlements there as illegal and an obstacle to reaching a two-state solution to the conflict.

Israel says settlements along with other core issues like security should be resolved in peace talks.

