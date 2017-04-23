More Politics News

April 23, 2017 10:33 AM

Corpses being sent home for burial after Taliban attack

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

Dozens of corpses are being sent to different provinces around the country for burial two days after a Taliban attack on a northern Afghanistan army base left at least 100 soldiers and others dead or wounded.

Ministry of Defense spokesman Gen. Daulat Waziri said Sunday that 10 attackers wearing army uniforms passed through two checkpoints at the base in two military vehicles on Friday. He says security guards stopped them at a third gate and that's when the attackers opened fire. Two suicide bombers ignited their explosives as part of the attack.

Although the government insists about 100 were killed or wounded, other sources put the toll at more than 130 dead.

Sunday was declared a national day of mourning.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos