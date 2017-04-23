More Politics News

April 23, 2017 10:27 AM

NY health care providers to push for supervised drug sites

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

A group of health care providers, drug reform advocates and former users is launching a new effort to bring supervised drug consumption centers to New York state.

The facilities allow drug addicts to shoot up or consume their drugs in a safe, secure location under the supervision of medical personnel who can intervene in the event of an overdose.

Similar facilities are in use in other countries around the world but have faced political opposition in the U.S.

Supporters in the state of New York include a handful of Democratic lawmakers and Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, who has said it's time the nation considers new ways to address the drug problem.

On Tuesday advocates will kick-off a 10-day tour of cities around the state to highlight their proposal.

