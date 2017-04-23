More Politics News

April 23, 2017 10:06 AM

Fort Wayne City Council approves tunnel project contract

The Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind.

A $187.7 million construction contract has been approved to build the Three Rivers Overflow Reduction and Protection Tunnel in northeastern Indiana.

The project is part of a long-term plan to reduce the average number of combined sewer overflows in Fort Wayne from 76 to four. Construction is expected to take 4½ years.

The Journal Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pNIu7c ) reports that the Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday awarded the contract to Salini Impreglio/S.A. Healy Joint Venture -- the lowest of five bidders.

Indianapolis is undertaking a similar project. Work began in 2012 on building 27 miles of 18-foot diameter tunnels as part of a $1.6 billion project aimed at reducing the release of raw sewage into Indianapolis' rivers.

Construction is expected to continue until 2025.

