April 23, 2017 10:06 AM

Rep. Moulton bringing fellow House Democrats to Boston

The Associated Press
BOSTON

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is bringing fellow House Democrats to Boston to show off the region's innovation and entrepreneurship.

The group will meet with researchers and business leaders, visit MIT, and meet with City Year.

At the New England Council's breakfast meeting Monday, the group will talk about the future of the Democratic Party. Later in the day they will take a tour of MIT's Media Lab.

On Tuesday the group will meet with professors at Harvard Business School about how robotics is affecting the economy.

The group includes Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell, New York Rep. Kathleen Rice, California Rep. Ami Bera, New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster, Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, and Stacey Plaskett who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands in Congress.

