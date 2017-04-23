Health department preparing doctors for opioid rule changes

The Vermont Health Department is working to ensure that health care providers are ready for new rules that regulate how opioid painkillers are prescribed while minimizing the risk of misuse.
On July 1, Vermont health care providers must comply with the rules, which include limits on the number of pills that can be prescribed and requirements that new users be briefed about the dangers of the drugs. Provides also must check a patients' history to see if opioid drugs have been prescribed elsewhere.
The new rules also require that when patients are prescribed strong doses of opioid painkillers, or have also been prescribed a class of tranquilizers, they must also be prescribed the overdose reversal drug naloxone. When the drugs, known as benzodiazepines, are taken along with opioids they can be more likely to lead to overdoses, which can be reversed with naloxone.
"The idea here is to reduce the amount of opioids in the community, as well as reduce the frequency with which we prescribe these," the Health Department's Shayla Livingston said before the first of two Thursday meetings at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she and other experts briefed physicians and other providers about the requirements of the new rules. Another meeting was held in Burlington, and an online meeting is scheduled for next month.
Like other states, Vermont has been coping with an increase in misuse of both prescription painkillers and heroin. Up to 80 percent of people who use heroin started by misusing prescription drugs, and about 6 percent of people who are prescribed opioid painkillers go on to develop an addiction, the health department says.
Former Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, proposed the limits in his 2016 State of the State address. The law was later passed by the Legislature, and the Health Department wrote the rules to implement the law.
Everyone shares the goal of reducing misuse of opioid painkillers. Dr. Rick Hildebrant, the medical director of hospital medicine at Rutland Regional Medical Center, who attended the Thursday seminar, said many hospital patients have acute pain needs. Opioids are the third choice, behind not using medication and then non-opioid painkillers, he said.
"There are a lot of burdens that are being placed on prescribers and their offices with these new rules," Hildebrant said.
Research has found there is a wide variety in how physicians and other providers prescribe opioid painkillers in the same circumstances, sometimes even different doctors in the same office, Livingston said. The same research found that only about 28 percent of the painkilling drugs prescribed to patients are consumed by those patients, she said.
"They'd just be sitting in that medicine cabinet," she said. "That's a lot. It's a stunning number."
