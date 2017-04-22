Montana lawmakers seek to make Native America a destination

Montana is known internationally for such recreational jewels as Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, but Native Americans say the state is losing an opportunity by failing to develop and promote its vast tribal lands as tourist destinations.
Some lawmakers want Montana to invest more into drawing visitors to places of historical and cultural importance to the state's Indian tribes — not only to spark entrepreneurship but also help outsiders better understand Native America.
Tourism is one of the state's most important and lucrative industries, generating nearly $4 billion annually from out-of-state visitors and supporting nearly 55,000 jobs.
Democratic state Sen. Lea Whitford, who represents Browning and the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, says promoting the state's Indian heritage could help combat rampant joblessness among the state's Native American population.
