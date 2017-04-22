More Politics News

April 22, 2017 3:35 PM

Person killed in shooting involving Portage officer

The Associated Press
PORTAGE, Ind.

Authorities say a person has died from a shooting involving a northwestern Indiana police officer.

Portage Police Chief Troy Williams says the shooting happened about 1:45 a.m. Saturday after a city officer made a traffic stop. He says actions by the person led to the shooting but didn't immediately release details.

Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris confirmed the fatality, saying the identity of the person who died was being withheld until the family was notified. An autopsy is planned in the coming days.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pR0XzN ) that midday Saturday officers directed the towing of a blue Jeep Liberty marked with crime scene stickers from the scene in side-street subdivision with several nearby homes.

Porter County Sheriff's Department said it and state police were investigating the shooting.

