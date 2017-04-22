More Politics News

April 22, 2017 2:52 PM

Workers stage daring rescue after eaglet gets stuck in nest

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Wildlife officials staged a daring rescue after an eaglet got its leg stuck in its nest at the U.S. National Arboretum.

Local media outlets report that officials noticed that the eaglet, known as DC4, was struggling to free its leg from the nest. The eagle nest can be viewed through a live stream managed by the American Eagle Foundation.

A climber scaled the tree and carried the eaglet to safety Thursday. Officials say the eaglet was examined at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and had some swelling, but no serious injuries.

The eaglet was returned to the nest Friday night.

Officials say on the eagle cam website that after the eaglet arrived, parents "Mr. President" and "The First Lady" returned to the nest and "the family was happily reunited."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos