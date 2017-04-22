More Politics News

April 22, 2017 2:32 PM

Chief: Officer shoots man threatening suicide in S Carolina

The Associated Press
HANAHAN, S.C.

Authorities in South Carolina say a police officer shot a man after he turned and pointed a gun at officers.

Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner said in a news release that his officers were called to a home around 3 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been drinking and was threatening to kill himself.

Turner says officers began talking to the man, who then pointed the gun at an officer. Another officer then fired, wounding the man.

The chief says the man suffered life-threatening injuries and is in the hospital.

Turner says none of the officers were injured.

The names and races of the officer and the man shot have not been released.

State police are investigating the shooting.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos