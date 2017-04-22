Judge sides with police, city in 2013 suspect shooting

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a former Cedar Falls police officer and the city's police chief in connection with a 2013 shooting that injured a Parkersburg man.
The Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2p34Ezi ) that the judge said in granting summary judgment for police and the city Monday that the officer's use of deadly force was reasonable. The judge said the officer had probable cause to believe Zachary Church posed a threat.
The 30-year-old Church sued in 2015, saying Officer Bob Anderson violated his civil rights when he shot Church on Christmas Day 2013.
Anderson reported that he found Church asleep in a parked, running car and that Church began punching him when confronted. Anderson says he warned Church, then shot him after feeling a tug on his belt.
