Judge mulls review in lawsuit over disabled voter access

A federal judge says he is considering an independent review of the Houston-area's polling locations to ensure they are accessible to disabled voters.
The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2owDUX1) the possible action by U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett is part of an ongoing lawsuit the U.S. Department of Justice filed last year.
The lawsuit accuses Harris County, where Houston is located, of violating the constitutional mandate that voting sites comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
At a court hearing Friday, Bennett discussed the possibility of appointing a special master to oversee the review. No decision has been made.
The lawsuit alleges a lack of appropriate parking, ramps, voting space and other mandatory accommodations for disabled voters.
Harris County, Texas's most populous county, has more than 400,000 people with disabilities.
