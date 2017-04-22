More Politics News

April 22, 2017 12:05 PM

North Dakota nursing program increases cultural competency

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A North Dakota nursing program is running simulations in Spanish to increase cultural competency of nursing students.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pVHQ3I ) reports the Dakota Nursing Program at Bismarck State College began its collaboration with a Spanish professor's class to run scenarios in Spanish, with the help of a student-translator.

On April 18, 21 students learned how to explain things to patients and ask them questions about their symptoms. The translator was available to assist students when they weren't sure of words or phrases.

Spanish professor Ryan Pitcher says the program is also assisting his dual-language learners.

Annie Paulson, associate professor of nursing with the nursing program, says the program is seeing an increase in students wanting to enroll.

