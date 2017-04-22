More Politics News

April 22, 2017 11:16 AM

Trump Health Dept. dismisses Obama appointed surgeon general

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration has relieved Dr. Vivek Murthy of his duties as U.S. Surgeon General.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services says Murthy was asked to resign after "assisting in a smooth transition" under President Donald Trump.

Murthy was a holdover from the Obama administration.

Murthy's deputy, Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams, is serving as acting surgeon general and leader the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps until the Senate confirms a replacement. Her previous positions include being a nurse officer in the U.S. Army.

Health department spokeswoman Alleigh Marre says Murthy will remain a member of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Murthy says on Facebook that he was humbled and honored to serve. He says serving was the "privilege of a lifetime."

