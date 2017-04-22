Police: Oregon deputy opens fire on suspected car thief

Authorities in northwest Oregon say they're looking for a suspected car thief after he tried to run over a sheriff's deputy, who opened fire.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says police responded following a report of a man spray painting a car at about 4:15 p.m. Friday in a suburb west of Portland.
Police say the man fled and a car chase ensued before the man stopped.
Police say that when the deputy got out of his vehicle, the man tried to run him over and the deputy started shooting.
The driver then sped off and police lost track of him.
The man is about 18 or 19 years old and the vehicle is a brown Hyundai Elantra with black, blue and beige spray paint marks.
