Mississippi expands private school funding for dyslexia

Mississippi is expanding a program that lets students with dyslexia receive state money to attend private schools.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 1046 on April 13, and it becomes law July 1.
Until now, students could only receive state money through sixth grade to attend a handful of state-accredited special private schools for children with learning disabilities.
The new law will expand the availability of state money through 12th grade.
The Mississippi Department of Education says 160 children statewide currently receive the aid.
Legislators had considered expanding the program to let students attend more private schools, and to take state aid to schools outside Mississippi. Negotiators removed those provisions from the final bill.
Comments