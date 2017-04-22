Police: Maryland officer shoots woman riding in stolen car

Police say an officer in Maryland shot a woman who was riding in a stolen car.
Baltimore County Police say officers tried to stop the car Friday night by positioning their cruisers on either side of it. Police say the car fled, hitting both cruisers. Police say one of the cruisers struck an officer, knocking that officer to the ground.
Police say as that as officers tried to stop the stolen car again, it hit three other cars and drove directly toward an officer. Police say the officer feared for his life and fired at the car.
Police say a woman, who was riding in the front seat, was injured. Police say her injuries don't appear to be life threatening.
Police say charges against the 28-year-old driver are pending.
