Former US attorney McQuade speaking at Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan University is honoring a former federal prosecutor with an honorary degree.
Barbara McQuade is receiving an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree Saturday at the Ypsilanti school and speaks at two graduation ceremonies. She was the U.S. attorney for 34 counties in eastern Michigan until March. President Donald Trump asked her and other Obama administration appointees to step down.
Under McQuade's leadership, her office successfully prosecuted former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick on corruption charges. Health care fraud was also a big priority. A cancer specialist who put patients through needless treatments pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
