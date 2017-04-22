Bond projects remain on hold after postponed elections

The New Hampshire Legislature has cleared the way for towns to ratify the results of elections that were postponed due to snow last month. But in the meantime, numerous municipal construction projects remain on hold.
Nearly 80 towns rescheduled their elections due to the powerful nor'easter on March 14, raising questions about the legality of the results, including the approval of municipal construction projects.
Both the House and Senate passed a bill Thursday that will allow towns to ratify the results after a public hearing and vote of the governing body.
In Allenstown, Town Administrator Shaun Mulholland says he's worried that construction of a new sewer pump station will be both delayed and more costly. He had been prepared to sue had the Legislature not acted.
