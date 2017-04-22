More Politics News

April 22, 2017 2:56 AM

A look at locales and money under Justice Dept scrutiny

The Associated Press

Grants made in fiscal year 2016 now targeted by the Justice Department's threat to pull money from California and local communities that don't prove they allow local law enforcement to share information with federal immigration authorities about those in their custody:

— CALIFORNIA: $18,244,126

— CHICAGO/COOK COUNTY: $2,333,428

— CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA: $975,604

— MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA: $481,347

— MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN: $937,932

— ORLEANS PARISH, LOUISIANA: $265,832

— NEW YORK CITY: $4,298,245

— PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA: $1,677,937

Source: Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs

