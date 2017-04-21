More Politics News

April 21, 2017 6:57 PM

Fitch lowers Italy's credit rating to 1 notch above junk

The Associated Press

Fitch Ratings has downgraded its rating on Italy's long-term debt, citing the country's huge debts, stagnant economy and divided politics.

Fitch cut the country's rating from BBB+ to BBB, one notch above junk-bond status. Fitch says the outlook for the debt is stable.

Italy's government debt equaled 132.6 percent of the country's economic output last year, one of the highest figures in the developed world and well above its debt targets. Italian banks are struggling with bad loans, and bailouts are planned for three of them. The Italian economy is dragged down by an aging workforce and low productivity. Fitch expects it to grow just 0.9 percent this year, same as last year.

In December, Italian voters overwhelmingly rejected constitutional changes meant to end political gridlock.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos