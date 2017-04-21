Legislature passes bill targeting prohibited gun buyers

The Legislature has approved a measure to crack down on prohibited gun buyers in Washington state.
Under the measure, gun dealers would be required to alert the Washington State Patrol when someone doesn't pass a background check when trying to buy or transfer a gun.
The House voted 83-13 on Friday to concur with suggested changes from the Senate, which unanimously passed the bill Thursday.
House Bill 1501 now heads to the governor's desk to be signed into law.
It would require law enforcement and victims be notified when felons, domestic abusers and other respondents subject to certain court orders are denied the purchase of a firearm. Gun dealers would have two days to report a blocked gun purchase to State Patrol. It's then up to the Patrol to enter the name of that individual into a database that other law enforcement can access.
Currently, there are over 3,000 illegal attempts to buy a gun in Washington state every year, according to the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.
