April 21, 2017 5:19 PM

Santa Ana police chief resigns for Bay Area transit post

The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif.

The city of Santa Ana's police chief has resigned amid local political tensions and taken a job at the helm of the Bay Area Rapid Transit police.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2pMbk53 ) that Chief Carlos Rojas resigned earlier this week following criticism by some elected officials over a rise in shootings in the city of 333,000 people.

Rojas on Friday announced he was taking a job as BART'S chief of police.

Rojas has worked in Santa Ana for more than two decades and served as the city's police chief since 2014.

