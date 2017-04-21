Wyoming lawmakers to try again with pot edibles bill

Wyoming lawmakers are trying for a third year in a row to enact a law that would penalize possession of edible forms of marijuana.
Meeting in Thermopolis, the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee told staff to draft a bill similar to one that failed during the legislative session last winter.
Two Wyoming judges have dismissed felony edible marijuana cases in recent years. The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oydymH) the judges ruled that current law only applies to the plant form of marijuana.
One problem with prosecuting edible products is determining how much THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, is present in those products. Equipment to test for THC is expensive.
Possession of 3 ounces or more of plant-form marijuana is a felony in Wyoming.
Comments