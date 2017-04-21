Wisconsin pension fund managers get $14 million in bonuses

Wisconsin pension fund managers and those who work directly with the state's investments will receive bonuses totaling nearly $14 million this year.
The State of Wisconsin Investment Board announced Friday that 152 out of 163 employees would receive $13.8 million in bonuses because of strong returns.
The bonuses this year exceed the $11.1 million handed out to 150 employees last year.
The highest bonus of $582,000 went to chief investment officer David Villa.
The board says bonuses are based on investment performance above market returns over the past five years. The board ended 2016 beating one-, three- and five-year performance benchmarks.
The board manages more than $104 billion in assets, most of which is in the Wisconsin Retirement System, which has more than 600,000 participants.
