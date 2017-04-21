More Politics News

April 21, 2017 3:59 PM

Wisconsin pension fund managers get $14 million in bonuses

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin pension fund managers and those who work directly with the state's investments will receive bonuses totaling nearly $14 million this year.

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board announced Friday that 152 out of 163 employees would receive $13.8 million in bonuses because of strong returns.

The bonuses this year exceed the $11.1 million handed out to 150 employees last year.

The highest bonus of $582,000 went to chief investment officer David Villa.

The board says bonuses are based on investment performance above market returns over the past five years. The board ended 2016 beating one-, three- and five-year performance benchmarks.

The board manages more than $104 billion in assets, most of which is in the Wisconsin Retirement System, which has more than 600,000 participants.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos