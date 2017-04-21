Christie marks opening of new Amazon facility in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie marked the opening of an Amazon facility that he says is one of three new centers that will create at least 2,500 full-time jobs.
Christie on Friday toured the facility and even took a turn filling an order in the giant warehouse.
The Republican governor says the center is one of three new facilities, bringing Amazon's footprint in the state to 10.
Christie used the visit in Carteret to tout the state's economic recovery as well. Federal data this week showed New Jersey's unemployment rate fell from 4.4 percent to 4.2 percent last month. Christie says it's the lowest rate since 2007.
That's despite losing more than 17,000 jobs in March.
Christie also pointed out that's below the federal level of 4.5 percent.
