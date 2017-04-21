More Politics News

April 21, 2017 3:48 PM

Charges dropped for all but 2 arrested in DC pot giveaway

By BEN NUCKOLS Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Federal prosecutors have dropped charges against six of the eight people arrested during a marijuana giveaway near the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. attorney's office said Friday that it would pursue misdemeanor charges only against two men who had more than 2 ounces of pot on them. Possession of up to 2 ounces for personal use is legal in the District of Columbia, although it remains illegal under federal law.

The men were arrested Thursday near the Capitol during a demonstration by pot legalization activists who were giving away free joints. Both have been released from custody and ordered to stay away from the Capitol Grounds.

One was Adam Eidinger, who led the ballot initiative that made pot legal in Washington. He did not immediately return a message.

