April 21, 2017 2:33 PM

Lawmakers seek details from Trump Organization

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Leaders of a House investigations panel are asking the Trump Organization for specifics on how it will donate its profits from foreign government payments to the U.S. Treasury.

Before taking office, President Donald Trump promised to donate profits from foreign governments paying for services at his hotels. Trump said he would turn the money over to the Treasury.

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah and Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland say details about the donations are unclear. The lawmakers cite news reports indicating that the Trump Organization has received payments from foreign government sources since the inauguration.

Chaffetz and Cummings say they want to know how profits are calculated, how they will be donated and whether Trump or his trust plans to claim the donations for tax deduction purposes.

