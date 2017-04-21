Nearly $4M in public matching funds spent in governor's race

Officials say nearly $4 million in public funds have been given out to Democratic and Republican candidates in this year's contest to succeed New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
The Election Law Enforcement Commission said Friday more than $3.8 million has been given to four candidates. That's up from $3.6 million earlier this month.
Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has received the most at more than $1.2 million. Democrat and former Clinton administration official Jim Johnson has gotten nearly $1.2 million. Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski received about $694,000. GOP Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has received about $693,000.
Funds are financed through donations from state income tax forms and the general fund.
The program allows candidates to get $2 in public cash for every $1 raised. Candidates must raise $430,000 to qualify.
