More Politics News

April 21, 2017 2:05 PM

Nearly $4M in public matching funds spent in governor's race

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Officials say nearly $4 million in public funds have been given out to Democratic and Republican candidates in this year's contest to succeed New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission said Friday more than $3.8 million has been given to four candidates. That's up from $3.6 million earlier this month.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has received the most at more than $1.2 million. Democrat and former Clinton administration official Jim Johnson has gotten nearly $1.2 million. Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski received about $694,000. GOP Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has received about $693,000.

Funds are financed through donations from state income tax forms and the general fund.

The program allows candidates to get $2 in public cash for every $1 raised. Candidates must raise $430,000 to qualify.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos